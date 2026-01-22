Review name of King Edward Memorial Hospital, Lodha tells BMC; cites its British link

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body should review the name of King Edward Memorial Hospital, popular as KEM Hospital, as it is a "symbol of British rule" without "relevance in present-day India", Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Mumbai Suburban co-guardian minister pointed out that renaming of English names of Mumbai's railway stations is under discussion.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should also review the name of KEM Hospital. The name 'King Edward' is a symbol of British rule and has no relevance in present-day India," he said.

He clarified that the final decision on the issue would be taken by the municipal administration, adding that the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College is located on the KEM hospital premises.

He issued the statement after attending the centenary programme of KEM Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, where he also made suggestions related to patient care.

"Hospitals should make greater use of artificial intelligence in medical treatment to ensure faster and better care for patients. In serious cases doctors should be able to connect with global experts and advanced technologies through strong communication systems," Lodha said.

The BJP leaders also suggested setting up health facilitation centres to help patients access benefits of government schemes at a single location, reducing inconvenience to patients and their families.

He further said hospitals should have digital centres where all information related to treatment, medicines and tests is available at one place to avoid repeated visits. PTI ND BNM