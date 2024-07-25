Review officer exam paper leak: Allahabad HC grants bail to 'mastermind'

Prayagraj, Jul 24 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rajeev Nayan Mishra alias Rahul Mishra in a case related to the paper leak of review officer/assistant review officer examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

An FIR was registered against Mishra, the alleged mastermind in the paper leak case, at Civil Lines police station here. Subsequently, a case under the Gangsters' Act was also registered against him by the Kaushambi police.

Though Mishra has been granted bail in the case registered in Prayagraj, he will not be able to walk free as he still has to obtain bail in the Gangsters' Act case.

According to the counsel for Mishra, Justice Sanjay Kumar Pachori granted bail to him on Wednesday after hearing both sides. He had taken the plea that other co-accused in this case has already been released on bail therefore the applicant too is entitled for bail on the ground of parity.

It is alleged that Mishra was also the mastermind in the paper leak case of police constable recruitment exam.

The review officer (RO)/assistant review officer (ARO) examination was held on February 11, 2024 by the UPPSC. UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar had on March 2 registered a criminal case at Civil Lines police station against unknown persons in the paper leakage of RO/ARO examination.

The Kaushambi police had registered the case under the Gangsters' Act on the basis of the criminal cases registered against Mishra at Kokhraj police station, Manjhanpur in Kaushambi and Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj. PTI COR RAJ KVK KVK