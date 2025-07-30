Revised blueprint being prepared to reduce land required for Ghatal Master Plan by 40 pc: Dev

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) TMC MP Dev on Wednesday said a revised blueprint of the Ghatal Master Plan is being prepared to reduce the land required for the project by 40 per cent.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting in his constituency, Adhikari said the project will be completed within three years from the date of commencement.

"A new plan is being drawn to reduce the land needed by 40 per cent. This is a complex project that involves interlinking rivers to facilitate the outflow of floodwater. The work is progressing satisfactorily," he said.

The Bengali superstar, who represents the Ghatal constituency in Lok Sabha, said the land acquisition for the project work will begin soon, and various departments are working to expedite the process.

Dev, however, dismissed the criticisms over the delay in the implementation of the project.

"I don't want to give importance to such allegations. People know who is working for them," he said.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already allocated Rs 500 crore for the project in the budget. The project may cost Rs 1,200-1,500 crore, in all," he added.

The decades-old Ghatal Master Plan aims to provide permanent flood protection to the Ghatal subdivision in Paschim Medinipur district, which is prone to flooding due to the overflow of Shilabati, Jhumi, and Rupnarayan rivers.

The project entails the construction of embankments, sluice gates, drainage channels, and a barrage to regulate water flow. PTI BSM SOM