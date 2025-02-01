Revised land values take effect today in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Revised land values came into effect across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, resulting in the 'rationalisation' of their values in 16,997 villages, officials said.

Likewise, land values were 'rationalised' in 9,054 wards in municipalities and panchayats across the state, they added.

"The newly revised market values will come into effect on February 1, 2025, and will be accessible to the public on the Department's website (registration.ap.gov.in) from 10 am onwards on February 1, 2025," a press release issued by Registration and Stamps Department late on Friday said.

Further, it noted that there was no revision in 68 villages while a downward revision was implemented in 158 villages and 145 urban wards. PTI STH ADB