Revised reservation norms implemented in eight tribal-dominated Maharashtra districts

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has implemented revised reservation norms and point-based rosters for Group C and Group D posts in eight tribal-dominated districts, namely Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Palghar, Yavatmal, Raigad, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, state revenue minister Chandrashekar Bawankule said on Thursday.

The decision follows the recommendations made by a cabinet sub-committee headed by Bawankule.

As per the state's General Administration Department, the revised rosters have been formalized after evaluating the existing reservation percentages and population composition of various social categories in these regions.

The reservation has been structured by including quotas for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Vimukta Jatis (VJ-A), Nomadic Tribes (NT-B, NT-C, NT-D), Special Backward Class (SBC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), along with the open category.

Under SEBC Act 2024, the state has allocated 10 per cent reservation to Socially and Economically Backward Classes for direct recruitment in government services and admissions in educational institutions.

However, district-wise reservation percentages vary based on the local demographic composition.

"The revised reservation pattern aims to ensure proportional representation for backward and tribal communities based on socio-educational and demographic data. The new rosters will apply to all future direct recruitments in Group C and Group D categories in the respective districts," a statement from Bawankule informed.