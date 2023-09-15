Revision of electoral rolls for Konkan Graduates’ constituency to start on October 16

Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) The Thane district election department in Maharashtra on Friday said that the revision of electoral rolls for the Konkan Graduates’ constituency will be done between October 16 and December 30, when the final list of electors will be published.

Deputy District Election Officer Archana Kadam said November 1 is the qualifying date for the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls which will be prepared afresh. Applications for inclusion of names in the rolls can be submitted online or offline, the official said.

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, who is also the district election officer, has appealed to all the eligible graduates to enrol their names in the electoral rolls being prepared afresh.

Similar instructions have also been issued by Konkan Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar to all the districts coming under the Konkan Graduates’ constituency, the official said.

Sitting legislative council member Niranjan Davkhare’s term ends on July 7, 2024, as per the Election Commission. PTI COR NR