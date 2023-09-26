Revision of electoral rolls for Konkan, Mumbai Graduates' constituency to begin on October 16

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) The revision of electoral rolls for the Konkan and Mumbai Graduates' constituency and Mumbai Teachers' constituency will begin on October 16 and go on till December 30, when the final list of electors will be published, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the de-novo preparation of electoral rolls of the legislative council of Konkan will be taken up by the election department, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr Mahendra Kalyankar said.

Kalyankar said November 1 is the qualifying date for the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls which will be prepared afresh.

According to the Election Commission, the term of sitting MLCs Niranjan Davkhare (Konkan Division Graduates), Vilas Potnis (Mumbai Graduates) and Kapil Patil (Mumbai Teachers) ends on July 7, 2024. PTI COR ARU