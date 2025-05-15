Revival of endangered rivers in UP must be turned into mass movement: CM

Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasised the need to transform the revival of endangered and polluted rivers into a mass movement, an official statement said.

Stressing that this initiative should go beyond a mere project, he called it a matter of socio-cultural consciousness and collective responsibility.

"Whether it is the Gomti in Lucknow, Hindon in Ghaziabad, Varuna in Kashi, or any other river in the state, we must act in mission mode with collective resolve for their revival,” said.

Chairing a review meeting of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, the chief minister highlighted that human civilisation has always thrived on the banks of rivers.

"It is unfortunate that the very rivers that once sustained our culture have now been subjected to unplanned urbanisation and pollution," he remarked.

He directed that divisional commissioners be held accountable for river rejuvenation and instructed that this year’s plantation campaign be focused along riverbanks, with a strong emphasis on public participation.

On the Gomti River in the state capital, Adityanath directed that a detailed project report (DPR) be prepared within a month to give concrete shape to the vision of an ‘Aviral-Nirmal Gomti’.

He instructed that sewer and stormwater drainage systems be handled separately and that zero liquid discharge into the river be ensured.

Adityanath also directed that similar action plans be developed for other rivers in the state, such as the Hindon and Varuna, and that their progress be regularly monitored.

As per data presented in the meeting, regular drinking water supply is currently being provided in 37,730 villages across the state, of which 25,166 have already been certified.

Daily supply of clean drinking water has been ensured in 3,016 villages of Bundelkhand and 2,051 villages of the Vindhya region.

For effective implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme, CM Adityanath ordered that roads dug up for pipeline installation or other works be repaired on priority.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed that the areas surrounding all water head tanks should be beautified and aesthetically developed.