Revival of militancy in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri contradicts govt's claims on normalcy: Iltija

Mendhar/Jammu, May 16 (PTI) The revival of militancy in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir contradicts the government's claim of normalcy, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti alleged on Thursday.

Iltija also criticised the government over the rescheduling of the polling date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency from May 7 to May 25 and claimed it was done to manipulate votes against Mehbooba Mufti.

"This (revival of militancy in Rajouri-Poonch) contradicts their claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajouri and Poonch, which were free of militancy, is again beset with this menace", Iltija told reporters during a roadshow in Mendhar.

She accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of directing local officers to influence votes in favour of the BJP's "proxy candidate".

"Orders are coming from top officials instructing officers from the Pahari community not to vote for Mehbooba Mufti. This is blatant hooliganism," she remarked.

Calling for unity among voters, Iltija emphasised the need for solidarity across religious lines.

"We are a bouquet in Jammu and Kashmir. People from all religions must unite, as the region has faced injustice over the past five years. Now is the time to fight together," she said. PTI AB ANB ANB