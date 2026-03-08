Revive 'sanskaras', ensure swift legal action for women's safety: Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Erosion of traditional value systems in families and delay in legal action are among the key reasons for continuing concerns over women's safety, Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief V Shantha Kumari said on Sunday.

In an interview with PTI, Kumari said that earlier the family system used to play a crucial role in imparting sanskaras (values) to children, a practice that has weakened over time.

"Parents and grandparents used to teach values at home. Children were taught how to behave and respect others. Today that system is weakening," she said.

She stressed that both boys and girls should be taught values from an early age, particularly about respecting women.

"Boys should be taught how to treat girls with respect, just as they would treat their sisters or mothers. Earlier this was taught at home, but now we do not see it happening properly," Kumari said.

She said such values should also be reinforced in schools and through broader awareness in society so that respect for women becomes ingrained from childhood.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, founded in 1936, functions as a women's organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for men.

Kumari also called for stricter and faster implementation of laws to ensure women's safety.

"Immediate action should be taken in such cases. Sometimes action is delayed and many cases remain pending. Swift and strict action is necessary," she said.

She also emphasised the need to impart self-defence training to girls to help them gain confidence and protect themselves.

"The government should take proper action through laws and ensure their effective implementation. At the same time, girls should be encouraged to learn self-defence so that they can protect themselves and feel confident," she added.

V Shantha Kumari, fondly called "Shanthakka," served for several years as a teacher at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru. In 1995, she voluntarily retired from teaching to devote herself entirely to the growth and development of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti. She is based in Nagpur, where she continues to lead and guide the organisation's initiatives across the country.

Kumari served as Pramukh Karyavahika (national general secretary) for about nine years before she took over as the Samiti's Pramukh Sanchalika (chief) in 2012.