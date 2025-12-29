Reviving India's ancient maritime glory: INSV Kaundinya sets sail for maiden voyage to Oman

Porbandar, Dec 29 (PTI) INSV Kaundinya, the Navy’s pioneering stitched sailing vessel built using traditional techniques, embarked on her maiden overseas voyage from Gujarat's Porbandar to Muscat on Monday.

This historic expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand, and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage, according to a defence release.

The vessel was formally flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice -Admiral, Krishna Swaminathan, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani.

Inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships and constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques, INSV Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship and modern naval expertise, the defence ministry had said.

The 65-feet-long INSV Kaundinya has been constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, employing natural materials and methods that date back several centuries.

With 18 sailors onboard, the vessel will cover a distance of 1,400 km and reach the shore of Oman after 15 days at sea, according to the release.

The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean.

The expedition is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat will serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect that have long linked the two maritime nations, according to the release.

The voyage also highlights the deep historical connections between Gujarat and Oman, reflecting a legacy of cooperation that continues to the present day.

Through this expedition, the Indian Navy underscores its commitment to maritime diplomacy, heritage preservation, and regional cooperation.

INSV Kaundinya's voyage stands as a testament to India's civilisational maritime outlook and its role as a responsible and culturally rooted maritime nation in the Indian Ocean Region, the release added. PTI COR PJT PD NSK