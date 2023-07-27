Reviving tradition: Muharram procession returns to Srinagar after 35 years

New Delhi: In a significant moment for the people of Srinagar, and more so for the Shia sect of Muslims in Kashmir, the 8th Muharram procession made its way through the city's traditional route after a hiatus of over three decades.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed his happiness and stated, "Happy to see the Muharram procession going on through roads of Srinagar after 35 yrs." The event marked a moment of cultural and religious significance for the Shia community and other residents of the region.

The procession, which had been prohibited since 1989 due to the prevailing law-and-order situation, received a special two-hour permission from the administration to march from 6 am to 8 am. Thousands of mourners wearing black clothes and raising religious slogans participated, starting their journey from Shaheed Gunj to Dalgate, tracing the traditional route that had been out of bounds for so many years.

Eyewitnesses reported that the procession proceeded peacefully, with mourners chanting religious slogans as they moved through main uptown roads in Srinagar. The administration had taken stringent security measures to ensure a smooth and safe event.

For the Shia community, this was a long-awaited moment as they had been urging authorities to restore the tradition of the Muharram procession from Gurubazaar to Dalgate for over three decades. The decision to allow the procession came as a result of the prevailing atmosphere in Kashmir, which encouraged the administration to take this historic step.

Speaking on the occasion, an official mentioned that the people of Kashmir played a pivotal role in creating a conducive atmosphere that facilitated the administration's decision. The timing of the procession was restricted to 6.00 am to 8.00 am, keeping in mind that it was a working day, to minimize inconvenience to others.

To ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, the administration made meticulous arrangements, including the provision of ambulances, first aid, and drinking water.

The revival of the Muharram procession marks a significant moment in Srinagar's cultural and religious landscape. The tradition, which had been halted for decades, represents a sense of unity and reverence for the Shia community. As the mourners peacefully made their way through the city, it showcased the spirit of resilience and harmony amidst challenging circumstances.

The event also reflects the importance of preserving cultural practices and traditions, even amidst complex political and security situations. The return of the Muharram procession offers hope for a renewed sense of cultural identity and communal harmony in the region.

As the procession concluded on a positive note, it served as a reminder of the power of unity and dialogue in bringing about positive change. The people of Srinagar cherish this momentous occasion, and the revival of the age-old tradition bodes well for the region's cultural fabric and sense of shared history.