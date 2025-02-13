Revoke President's rule immediately and hold fresh elections: Manipur CPI(M) unit

Imphal, Feb 13 (PTI) Manipur CPI(M) unit said President's rule should be immediately revoked and fresh elections be held at the earliest.

President's rule was imposed in the state on Thursday, days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his position. The assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

Talking to reporters, CPI(M) state committee secretary Ksh Shanta said the party along with other like-minded parties will stand for the state's territorial integrity during President Rule.

"CPI(M) and all aligned parties will stand for the territorial integrity of the state during President's rule and any attempt to break the state will not be allowed," Shanta added.

She asserted that the selfish quest for power among legislators brought the state to such a situation.

Senior BJP leader Sambit Patra rushed to the CM's secretariat after central rule was announced and stayed there for 40 minutes. However, it is not known if he met Singh.

Meanwhile, announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said. PTI COR MNB