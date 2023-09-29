Revoke Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's licence: SP MLA, employees' union urge Amethi DM

Amethi (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh and a union of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's employees submitted separate memorandums to Amethi district magistrate seeking the restoration of the facility's licence at the earliest.

The indefinite protest started by over 400 employees of the hospital against the licence suspension entered the fourth day on Friday. Sanjay Singh, president of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Employees' Union, said their agitation would continue until the hospital's license is revoked.

The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here is run by the Delhi-based Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of this trust.

The facility's licence was suspended on September 17 following the death of a woman after surgery. Her husband held the hospital responsible for her death.

MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj met District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra against the suspension of the hospital's licence and all its services. Singh submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, saying if the hospital is not made operational again within seven days, a mass movement will be launched by the Samajwadi Party in the entire district.

During his meeting with Amethi DM, Singh termed the licence cancellation "completely unconstitutional and politically motivated", the MLA told PTI.

Singh also told the DM that the hospital administration should have been given three months to present their side, which was not done. He alleged that action was taken against the hospital "out of political hatred".

Under the leadership of Sanjay Singh, the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Employees Union also submitted to DM Mishra a memorandum demanding restoration of the hospital's licence and resumption of its services at the earliest.

Saurabh Mishra, Amethi president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, also accompanied the union members.

The licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital was suspended on September 17 following the death of Divya Shukla (22) after surgery on September 14. Her husband claimed that she was given an overdose of anaesthesia during the operation, which worsened her condition and ultimately led to her death.

On the complaint of family members, the police administration registered a case under culpable homicide against the CEO, an anaesthesia specialist, a surgeon and a physician at the hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took cognisance of the matter and ordered an investigation, after which the hospital was seized and its registration was suspended. PTI COR CDN RPA