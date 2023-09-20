Revoke suspension of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's license: Ajay Rai requests UP CM

Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) Two days after the suspension of license of Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to revoke it in public interest saying it is causing inconvenience to people.

Advertisment

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust New Delhi, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are its members.

The state health department had on Monday suspended the licence of the hospital in Amethi's Munshiganj area and halted the OPD and emergency services in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Rai, in a letter, written to the chief minister said that the hospital provided health care facilities to people of the nearby areas on minimum charge and without any profit for the past few decades.

Advertisment

"The hospital is the lifeline of Amethi. Suspension of license is causing inconvenience to lakhs of people coming for OPD, surgery and services of other departments," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, a case was registered against Awadhesh Sharma, general surgeon Dr Mohammad Raja, anaesthesia specialist Dr Siddiqui and physician Dr Shubham Dwivedi under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Munshiganj police station over the woman's death.

The woman named Divya was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on September 14 morning by her family members after she complained of a stomach ache.

Advertisment

After examining her, the doctor suggested an operation to remove stones in her gallbladder, her family said.

On the same day, she went into a coma before the operation and was kept at the hospital for more than 30 hours before being referred to Lucknow.

Divya died around 4 am in Lucknow on September 16, said her husband Anuj Shukla alleging that she suffered a heart attack at the hospital.

Advertisment

The health department officials said that a three-member team led by Additional CMO Dr Ram Prasad in its report said there was laxity in the treatment given to the deceased patient, Divya, adding she could have been saved if specialist doctors had reached the hospital.

"Taking immediate cognisance of the case of death of a female patient due to doctor's negligence in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Munshiganj, Amethi, as per the orders given by me, Chief Medical Officer of Amethi immediately conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter through a three-member committee," UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, had on Sunday said in a post on X in Hindi.

"On the basis of shortcomings found in the preliminary investigation, orders have been given to issue a notice to the hospital administration for seeking a clarification under the Clinical Act," he said. PTI ABN ABN AS SKY SKY