Revoke Turkish firm's permission to provide cargo services at Indian airports: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Expressing concerns over a Turkish company providing passenger and cargo ground handling services at Indian airports, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has demanded revocation of its operational permission, citing Turkey's support to Pakistan during military confrontation with India.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said the Sena will not allow any Turkish company to operate in Mumbai.

In a letter to the Chief Airport Officer, Patel said in the wake of the ongoing geopolitical tensions and recent hostile statements, the government of Turkey has explicitly extended support to Pakistan.

This support raises grave concerns, especially when Turkish government-affiliated companies continue to operate within India's most sensitive infrastructure zones, he said.

"I write to you with deep concern regarding a serious national security issue concerning the operations of Celebi NAS Airport Services India Pvt.Ltd. at Mumbai, Delhi, and other major Indian airports.

"As you are aware, Celebi NAS, a Turkish company, provides critical passenger and cargo ground handling services to various international and domestic airlines across Indian airports. Its continued presence and operations at Mumbai International Airport present potential risks and vulnerabilities which must not be overlooked," Patel said.

Given the strategic importance of airports and the sensitive nature of ground and cargo handling operations, it is imperative that an inquiry is initiated immediately into the ownership structure and controlling interests of Celebi NAS, Patel said.

"We strongly urge MIAL to take immediate steps to suspend or revoke the operating permissions of Celebi NAS at Mumbai Airport and take over all the operational activity of Celebi NAS with immediate effect until our national interests are safeguarded," he said. PTI PR NSK