Revolt by Eknath Shinde in 2022 paved way for BJP to reclaim power, says Shiv Sena minister

Satara, Dec 6 (PTI) The revolt by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in 2022 paved the way for the BJP, which was in opposition, to return to power in Maharashtra, Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Saturday, underscoring the party's indispensability in the power dynamics.

Desai's remark came a day after state minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha said CM Devendra Fadnavis not only helms the BJP, but also influences how other political parties function in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, are members of the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

Desai's assertion about Shinde's key role in state politics comes amid offhand remarks by some BJP leaders, which have not gone down well with the Shiv Sena leadership.

The Sena is especially livid with Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan after some members of the Shinde-led party crossed over to the ally.

After 2019, when Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed, the BJP had to occupy the opposition space and Uddhav Thackeray formed the government with the NCP (undivided) and Congress, Desai said, adding that attempts were made during the MVA rule to make the NCP and Congress powerful.

"Later, when Eknath Shinde took a strong position in 2022, 50 MLAs backed him," Desai told reporters, referring to the revolt in the undivided Shiv Sena that pulled down the then Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

"After that, the political situation started to change in the country. The BJP, which was in opposition, again came back to power due to Eknath Shinde's decision," Desai, a close aide of Shinde, told reporters.

Notably, Shinde had walked out with loyalist MLAs of the undivided Shiv Sena, leading to the collapse of the then MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

The revolt led to Shinde becoming the CM, Desai said. No decision was taken without a consensus with the then deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, he added.

"The stand taken by Shinde resulted in the BJP coming to power in 2022. BJP got a good share in power, and Shinde ensured that the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance became strong. Shinde saheb played a role in Mahayuti getting success and the BJP becoming stronger," he added.

He said we (rebel MLAs) were in power in 2019, and there was no reason for us to walk out.

"We did not think about what was going to happen next (when Shinde rebelled whether we would stay in power or continue to be MLAs," he added.

"Eknath Shinde ensured that Mahayuti became strong. The working style of Shinde, his pace, and ability to take quick decisions led to stupendous success in the polls," Desai said.

After the setback in the Lok Sabha, Shinde worked hard. The Shiv Sena contested 80 seats in the (assembly) polls and won 61. Schemes like Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana and 50 per cent bus fare concessions for women propelled the Mahayuti back to power, he said. PTI PR NSK