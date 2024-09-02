Revolutionaries won't bow down to tyranny of dictator: AAP on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday said its MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a false case and the more the ruling BJP tries to suppress the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's voice, the more vocal it will be.

"Revolutionaries will not bow down to the tyranny of a dictator. BJP's ED took Aam Aadmi Party MLA @KhanAmanatullah ji in custody in a fake case. The more BJP people try to suppress us, the more vocal our voice will be," the AAP said in a post on X in Hindi.

The ED on Monday arrested Khan, the MLA from Delhi's Okhla, as part of a money laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him, official sources said.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in Okhla.