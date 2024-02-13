Revolutionary announcement in favour of farmers: Cong on its MSP guarantee promise

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Congress Tuesday termed "revolutionary" its promise of providing a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, and said its vision will soon become reality with the support of the people.

Speaking during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday said the party will implement the "Kisaan Nyay Guarantee" if it comes to power.

Gandhi also reiterated the announcement in his remarks at the public rally.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! The Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore families farmer of by ensuring their prosperity." "This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice," he said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, the party that laid the foundations of the Green Revolution and the White Revolution has made another historic and revolutionary announcement in favour of farmers and farmer families." "With the support of the people, our vision will soon become reality," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the party has taken a historic decision for the farmers.

"Party President Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji have announced that the Congress government will implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and will give legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to every farmer in the country accordingly," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

A fair price for crops is the right of farmers, she added.

"They deserve a respectable income, not sticks, bullets, tear gas and violence. The Congress party stands with the legitimate demands of the farmers," Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

The Congress, in a post on X, said, "Today Congress President Shri Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi addressed a huge public meeting in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. We are determined to provide justice to farmers and have pledged to protect their rights." The promise of guarantee of MSP to farmers as per the Swaminathan Commission is a strong step towards 'farmer justice', the party said. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR