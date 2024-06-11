Revolutionary governance reforms will continue to increase citizen-centricity: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said revolutionary good governance reforms undertaken in the last decade will continue to increase citizen centricity and ensure ease of living for every citizen.

Assuming charge as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at his North Block office here, he said this third term of the NDA government would be a continuity of the work done over the last 10 years under the previous two dispensations headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"Last 10 years have witnessed a series of revolutionary governance reforms happening under the guidance of PM Modi, which were basically inspired by the spirit of 'minimum government, maximum governance' and increasing citizen centricity to bring ease of living for every citizen of the country," Singh, 67, told reporters after taking over the charge of the ministry.

The minister later told PTI that many people-friendly measures have been taken during the past decade and these would speed up during the ongoing third term of the Modi government.

"The government is committed to further people-friendly measures aimed at increasing citizen-centricity and to ensure ease of living for all," Singh said.

He said the path-breaking reforms would continue till Mission Viksit Bharat is attained.

Singh said that this would be a continuation of work that had been done over the last 10 years.

He also highlighted reforms such as pensions for widowed and divorced daughters, reforms in rules and regulations in the working of various government departments, discarding the interview process for selection of certain category of government employees, providing level playing field to aspirants from remote areas and doing away with age old rules and regulations, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh said that administrative reforms and the landmark Karmayogi Mission are some of the revolutionary reforms taken during the last two terms.

He categorically mentioned that CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) is a role model for public grievance redressal across the world.

The doctor-turned-politician served as the MoS, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and in the Prime Minister's Office among others as part of the Union Council of Ministers in Modi's first and second term as the prime minister.

The Jammu-born Singh was inducted in the Union Council of Ministers as the MoS in the PMO in 2014 when he was a first-time Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, along with S Radha Chauhan, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, and other senior officials were also present while the union minister assumed charge. PTI AKV ZMN