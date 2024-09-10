Rewa Airport gets DGCA nod; will become sixth in MP

Bhopal, Sep 10 (PTI) With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granting operating licence to the airport at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh's Vindhya region will get a much-needed boost to expand economic and regional connectivity, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

With this, Madhya Pradesh will have six airports, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho, an official said.

"The Rewa Airport in the Vindhya region has received the DGCA licence. It will boost economic activity and expand regional connectivity in the state," Yadav said in a release on Monday night.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the airport will prove to be a milestone for the development of the Vindhya region under the motto of 'Developed India-Developed Madhya Pradesh', he said.

"The DGCA has granted the licence to commence operations of both passenger and cargo flights," the chief minister said.

The airport will improve connectivity to various cultural and historical places and boost trade, employment and tourism in the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who hails from the Vindhya region, said the dream of air travel for citizens there will become a reality soon.

He emphasised that the operation of Rewa Airport will give a new direction to the economic, social, and cultural development of the Vindhya region.

While congratulating the people of the Vindhya region and the entire state of Madhya Pradesh on this achievement, Shukla expressed his gratitude to the prime minister, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and the chief minister. PTI MAS ARU