Rewa-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express hits iron rods at bridge construction site; none hurt

Bhopal, May 21 (PTI) The Rewa-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express collided with iron rods kept for use in an under-construction bridge after they got pushed towards rail tracks due to a strong storm on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

While no casualty was reported in the incident, the windows of one of the coaches of the semi-high speed premium train were damaged, the Railway official said.

According to the official, the incident took place between Mandideep and Obedullaganj railway stations in Madhya Pradesh when the Vande Bharat train was going to Rewa from Rani Kamalapati in Bhopal.

Train services on the busy section were disrupted for about two hours, he said.

The official said a large number of iron rods were kept near an under-construction bridge, which turned towards rail tracks due to a strong storm. Two coaches of the express train collided with the rods when it passed through this section.

Because of the storm and rain, the speed of the train was slow so only the windows of a coach suffered damage, he maintained.

The collision took place at around 3:30 pm and after iron rods were removed from the site and the path was cleared, the train left for its onward journey at about 5:15 pm, he added. PTI MAS RSY