Rewa connected to Indore by air, IndiGo launches direct flights

Indore, Dec 22 (PTI) Rewa, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh's Vindhya region, was connected to the state’s financial capital, Indore, by air on Monday, with IndiGo airlines launching two direct daily flights.

IndiGo stated that Rewa is the airline's sixth destination in Madhya Pradesh after Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and Khajuraho.

"This direct link between Rewa and Indore, operated by IndiGo's ATR aircraft, cuts journey time from nearly 10 hours to around 1.5 hours, helping improve tourism, trade, healthcare, and education opportunities in the region," according to the statement.

MP Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla was among the passengers on the first Rewa-Indore flight.

"This new flight will provide better air connectivity to the citizens of the Vindhya region. This will accelerate the development of this region. Additionally, religious tourism will increase in Ujjain and Omkareshwar," Shukla said.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was among the passengers on the first Indore-Rewa flight. He was accompanied by 40 senior citizens from his assembly constituency, Indore-1, who had never flown before. PTI HWP MAS NSK