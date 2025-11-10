Rewa-Delhi flight service begins; It will open new doors of development in Vindhya, says MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually flagged off the first commercial flight from Rewa Airport to Delhi on Monday, which will boost connectivity and tourism in the Vindhya region, known as the land of white tigers, where sacred pilgrimage sites are located.

"With the launch, Madhya Pradesh has established a leading position in the aviation sector across the country. The Rewa-Delhi-Rewa flight service, which is launching today, is opening new doors for development in the Vindhya region. An area once lacking rail access is now receiving air service,” Yadav said, noting that Rewa is a major industrial and religious centre in eastern MP.

Rich in mineral wealth and industry, this region is also associated with the sacred pilgrimage sites of Maa Sharda Dham, Maihar, and Chitrakoot.

"This flight service will enhance connectivity to Bandhavgarh National Park, Panna National Park, Khajuraho, and Amarkantak,” the chief minister said.

In a congratulatory message to the people on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Renowned for its rich historical, cultural, and natural landscape, Rewa is now reaching new heights with air connectivity.

"This is a matter of great excitement and pride for the Rewa region as well as the entire Madhya Pradesh. This new flying service will usher in a new era of comprehensive development for the Vindhya region," the PM stated.

The congratulatory message by the prime minister was posted on X by Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Rewa MLA Rajendra Shukla took a swipe at the Opposition for mocking the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme.

"When PM Modi used to say that the day is not far off when even people wearing slippers in our country will fly in airplanes, his opponents dismissed it as mere rhetoric. Such people should come to Rewa today and see how this dream is realised", Shukla stated.

He said November 10 marks the transformation of the vision and dreams of many generations into reality as an ATR 72 aircraft flies to Delhi.

"We are not going to stop here; soon, Indore will be connected by air. In the next phase, flights from cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru will operate from this airport. The media asks us, What’s next? My answer is, Airbus, we will just extend the runway by 500 meters," Shukla added.

The foundation stone for the Rewa airport was laid by then Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 15, 2023. PTI MAS NSK