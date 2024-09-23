Rewa ultra mega solar power plant included in Harvard University case study: MP CM

Bhopal: The world's largest ultra mega solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has been included as a case study for the ideal management by the prestigious Harvard University, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

He said Madhya Pradesh is progressing rapidly to emerge as a solar energy-rich state under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"The world's largest Rewa ultra mega Solar Power Project has become functional. It has been included as a case study by Harvard University in terms of an ideal example of excellent management operations," the CMO stated.

Along with this, the world's largest floating solar project of 600 MW capacity is also being developed on the Narmada River in Omkareshwar, it said.

Yadav said that many small and major solar energy projects are being constructed in different regions of MP.

The Rewa ultra mega solar power plant is not only the world's largest such facility but it is producing commercial energy at the lowest rate globally. From here, electricity will be available at Rs 3.30 per unit for 25 years.

Power supply to Delhi Metro Railway Corporation started from this UMPP in April 2019 while commercial production began in January 2020, the CMO stated.

An official on Monday said Madhya Pradesh has abundant solar energy and more than 300 sunshine days.

He said the Rewa plant is the country's first solar project funded through the World Bank's Clean Technology Fund.

"Today, half of the world's 10 largest solar projects are in India. Rewa Solar Power Plant is one among them," the official added.

Under the Union government's Solar Park Scheme, launched in 2014, solar projects with more than 500 MW capacity are included in solar parks and called ultra mega solar parks, he said.

The Harvard case study mentions that India has an estimated barren land of 4.67 lakh square metres where solar plants can be set up, the official said.

In a prelude to setting up the Rewa solar power plant, the government allotted 275 hectares of land in Badhwar village in June 2014. The formal approval for the establishment of this facility was given in April 2015, the official added.

Two months later, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited was established as a joint venture of 50 per cent each between the Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Subsequently, another tranche of 981 hectares of land was allotted in Barwar, Barseta Desh, Barseta Pahad, Itar Pahad, and Ramnagar Pahad villages. By 2018-19, barren land available in more villages was allotted for the project. Power supply to Delhi Metro Railway Corporation started in April 2019 and commercial production began in January 2020, the official added.