Reward amount doubled on absconding Congress councillor from Indore

Indore, Jul 25 (PTI) The Indore police have doubled the reward amount for the arrest of a Congress councillor, who has been absconding for a month in a case of alleged funding of “love jihad”, an official said on Friday.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said the amount has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for the arrest of the accused Anwar Qadri, alias Dakkait.

If the councillor is not arrested in the coming days, proceedings will be initiated to attach his properties, the official said.

Another official said that two youths from the city, identified as Sahil Shaikh and Altaf Shah, had confessed before the police in June that Qadri had given them Rs 3 lakh to lure girls into relationships and convert them to Islam. The money was allegedly spent on women.

The official said both Shaikh and Shah were arrested in separate cases involving rape and other allegations levelled against them by two women. Based on their statements, police booked Qadri for allegedly conspiring to convert people with the help of money, he said.

Qadri, who faces 18 criminal cases at various police stations across the city, has been on the run since, he said.

After he went underground, the district administration ordered Qadri’s arrest under the stringent National Security Act to “maintain public order”, the official added.

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into marriage to convert them to Islam. PTI HWP LAL NR