Reward carrying criminals held from Agra by Rajasthan Police

Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Two brothers, Amandeep Jat and Kuldeep Jat, both accused of being involved in the murder of a man in police custody were arrested from Agra on Friday after an encounter, police here said.

Two other men, Vishnu and Bablu, who were with them and got hurt during the encounter, too were arrested, said Bharatpur Police.

Amandeep Jat and Kuldeep Jat were arrested for being involved in the killing of Kuldeep Jaghina in police custody and attacking another man, Vijaypal, in a bus at Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur, police said.

After the incident police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to their arrests.

Robin Jat, Pankaj Jat, Lokendra alias Loki Gurjar, and Devendra Jat, are the four other people named as accused in the same incident, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said.

Each of them carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, he said.

Kachhawa said Sourav and Dharamraj Jat, who were earlier arrested, have been produced in the court and taken on police remand for five days.

Three separate criminal cases were registered in the matter at Halaina and Rudawal Police Stations. PTI AG VN VN