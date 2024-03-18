Rewari factory blast: 21 workers being treated at PGIMS-Rohtak for serious burns

Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) Twenty-one workers who suffered serious burn injuries in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Rewari district are being treated at PGIMS Hospital in Haryana's Rohtak district, officials said on Monday.

Around 40 workers suffered burn injuries in the blast at the manufacturing facility in the Dharuhera industrial area on Saturday, according to police.

Officials at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said most of those hospitalised there after the blast have serious burn injuries.

"Two injured workers have left despite medical advice. So, 21 patients are currently being treated. They have serious burn injuries," an official at the hospital said.

"Due to the serious nature of the burns they have suffered, the healing process is slow, but we are making our best efforts," the official added.

Some other patients are being treated in private hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera and are said to be stable.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a probe under a sub divisional magistrate into the incident.

Earlier, police on Sunday registered an FIR in connection with the boiler blast incident.

A case was lodged against the contractor and others at Dharuhera Police Station on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, the police had said. The contractor and others have been booked under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday, they said. PTI SUN VSD RPA