Rewari man jumps off 12th floor in Noida, dies on the spot

Noida, Dec 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping from the 12th floor of a building in Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, police said.

The incident took place at Amrapali Golf Homes Society, they said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Anoop, who was living on rent in Tower M-1 of Gaur City-2. He was originally from the Rewari district in Haryana.

Bisrakh Police Station in-charge, Inspector Manoj Kumar Singh, said Anoop jumped from Tower M-2 at around 2.30 pm and died on the spot.

He said the police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are trying to ascertain the cause of the suicide.