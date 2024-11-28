Rewari robbery case: Four SHOs suspended for negligence

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday took cognizance of a recent robbery incident in Rewari district, directing the suspension of SHOs of four police stations in the district for negligence.

Advertisment

Chairing a meeting with senior officers at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula, DGP Kapur emphasized that no compromise with law and order will be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against officials or personnel found negligent in their duties, according to an official statement.

Earlier this month, in a broad daylight robbery captured on CCTV, three masked men had shot and injured a jeweller's son and escaped with cash and valuables from their store at Katla Bazaar of Bawal town in Rewari district.

The Thursday's meeting was attended by senior police officers across the state, including inspectors general of police and superintendents of police via video conferencing, discussed various strategies to maintain law and order effectively, the statement said.

Advertisment

Stressing accountability, the DGP urged officers to enhance police visibility in the field and regularly question suspicious individuals.

He called for task-based assignments for personnel, with daily reporting to ensure better supervision and improved police operations.

DGP Kapur instructed officers to hold field staff accountable for incidents occurring in their jurisdiction, particularly focusing on routes used by criminals before and after committing crimes.

Advertisment

He emphasized the need to monitor and interrogate suspicious individuals in the field vigilantly.

To enhance district-level operations, the DGP directed the SPs to organize regular training sessions on new criminal laws and weapon handling.

Refresher courses for Special Weapons And Tactics teams were also advised, alongside reviews to ensure their effectiveness, the statement said.

Advertisment

Additionally, he recommended regular meetings with representatives from jeweller associations, banks, petrol pumps, and trade organizations to share precautionary measures and improve coordination with the police.

Kapur highlighted the importance of high-quality CCTV cameras installed across districts and urged officers to ensure the cameras are operational and conduct regular checks to maintain their functionality.

He announced a significant increase in the manpower of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), doubling the staff strength to expedite the processing of samples, the statement said.

Advertisment

He also said that district-level forensic labs are being established to serve as single points for sample collection and analysis.

According to the statement, the officers were directed to ensure these labs are well-equipped and robust to handle local requirements efficiently.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Director General of Police Mamta Singh, Inspector General of Police (Personnel) Raj Shri and Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Rakesh Arya. PTI SUN KVK KVK