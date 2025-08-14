RFSL Dharamshala achieves 7 successive years of NABL accreditation

Dharamshala, Aug 14 (PTI) In a significant feat, the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Northern Range, Dharamshala, maintained its continuous National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for seven years under ISO/IEC 17025 quality standards.

Established in 2008, RFSL plays a vital role in serving the farthest districts of the state, ensuring timely forensic reporting. RFSL Dharamshala has the distinction of being the first RFSL in the country to achieve ISO/IEC 17025 NABL accreditation in 2018 (upgraded to the 2017 standard in 2020) and the first to be notified as an Examiner of Electronic Evidence under Section 79A of the IT Act by the Government of India.

The laboratory handles multiple forensic disciplines, supports high-profile investigations for agencies such as the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, participates in global proficiency testing, and offers unique facilities for damaged device recovery under the Nirbhaya Fund. PTI/COR MNK MNK