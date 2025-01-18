RG Kar case: All eyes on Sealdah court complex ahead of judgement

Kolkata: On a day charged with anticipation and trepidation, the Sealdah court complex in Kolkata stood at the centre of national attention as the clock ticked down to the judgement in the alleged rape-murder of an on-duty doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The judgment, set to be delivered at 2:30 PM on Saturday by Judge Anirban Das in courtroom 210, has ignited widespread emotions, drawing lawyers, activists, doctors, and citizens to the bustling court premises.

The case involves the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, whose lifeless body was discovered in a hospital seminar room.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day.

Investigators alleged that he acted alone, but the victim’s family and junior doctors’ groups suspected a wider conspiracy.

The crime sent shockwaves across the nation, triggering protests over workplace safety for medical professionals.

By Saturday morning, an air of quiet tension had descended over the usually chaotic court complex.

Groups of lawyers gathered in hushed discussions, their words laced with a mix of hope and skepticism.

“This isn’t just a case; it’s a watershed moment for justice in our country,” said a senior advocate.

Outside, Sealdah’s streets mirrored the court premises' charged atmosphere.

Security at the Sealdah court complex has been tightened significantly, with Kolkata Police erecting multiple barricades to control access and ensure the safety of all attendees.

By Saturday morning, the presence of uniformed officers around the court was unmistakable, as authorities prepared for the crowds expected to gather.

Commuters at the nearby railway station paused to glance at the court building, while passersby engaged in animated discussions about the impending verdict.

“Will he get the maximum punishment?” one local man asked.

Protesters gathered outside the court premises and demanded maximum punishment for Roy, as a prison van ferrying him entered the court premises.

“He must be given the strictest punishment, it should set a precedent,” said Koushik Maity, a leader of 'Bangla Pokkha', a Bengali outfit.

The trial, which began in late August, unfolded behind closed doors in a closely monitored courtroom.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the harshest punishment for Roy, presenting evidence, including CCTV footage and his presence near the crime scene.

However, the victim’s parents have repeatedly questioned the thoroughness of the investigation.

“One person alone couldn’t have done this. We demand a larger investigation to uncover the full truth," the victim’s parents stated.

Adding to the chorus of voices demanding justice, the Junior Doctors’ Front (JDF) has planned a demonstration at the court complex at 2 PM on Saturday.

They will be joined by three other medical associations, including the Medical Service Center and Nurses Unity Forum.

“This is not just about justice for one of us,” said a JDF spokesperson.

The August 9 crime triggered a state-wide strike by junior doctors, temporarily paralysing healthcare services.

Roy, currently held at Presidency Jail, has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming he is being framed.

As Sealdah braces for what many are calling a defining moment in the state’s history, the RG Kar case verdict promises to extend its impact far beyond the courtroom.

The long wait will end this afternoon, but the ripples of this case are certain to endure long after the gavel falls.