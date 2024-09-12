RG Kar case: CBI collects dental impression of prime accused Sanjay Roy

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) CBI sleuths on Thursday collected the dental impression of Sanjay Roy, arrested prime accused in the rape-murder incident at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as part of their investigation, an officer said.

Roy's dental impression, which could play a vital role as evidence in the case, was collected during a questioning session by the central agency detectives at the Presidency Correctional Home here, he said.

"There were bite marks on the body of the woman and the post-mortem report has mentioned those. Our idea is to match those with the accused's dental impression," he told PTI.

Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, is the only person to have been arrested in the case so far.

The CBI is probing the incident following the Calcutta High Court's directive. PTI SCH ACD