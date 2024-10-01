RG Kar case: CBI grills Sandip Ghosh, police officer

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday grilled Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar hospital, and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal at a correctional home here in connection with its probe into the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at the health facility, an official said.

The sleuths of the central agency interrogated Ghosh and Mondal at the Presidency Correctional Home where the two have been lodged, he said.

They were asked questions, first separately and then together, the central agency official said.

"The two were questioned by our officers regarding the woman medic murder case. We have recorded their versions. The interrogation continued till late on Tuesday," he said.

A Kolkata court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the suspended police officer till October 4 in connection with the case.

The court also asked the CBI, which is investigating the case, to interrogate Ghosh and Mondal, the suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, in jail.

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is located in the jurisdiction of the Tala Police Station in north Kolkata.

The central probe agency, during Monday's hearing, had prayed for a three-day CBI custody.

The CBI had, earlier this month, arrested Mondal and charged him with evidence tampering in the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

The agency also added charges of evidence tampering against Ghosh, who was in judicial custody after being arrested on September 2 in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar hospital.

Mondal also faces accusations of delaying the registration of FIR and other related offences.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. PTI SCH BDC