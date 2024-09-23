RG Kar case: CBI questioning of TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, doctor underway

Kolkata: Questioning of Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh is underway by CBI on Monday in connection with the central agency's investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar hospital here last month, officials said.

The hospital's forensic department doctor-professor Apurba Biswas is also being grilled by the CBI officers in connection with the same case, they said.

The postgraduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Ghosh, TMC's Panihati MLA, reached the CBI's CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10.30 am. "We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident. He was seen at the hospital and also at various other places including the crematorium (on that day)," a CBI officer said.

Ghosh is suspected to have played "an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor", he said.

"We have got the call details and found that there were talks between the arrested ex-principal of the RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh and Nirmal Ghosh on August 9. We need to know the details of their conversations," he said.

Three persons, including the former principal of the hospital, have so far been arrested in the case.