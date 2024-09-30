RG Kar case: Court extends judicial custody of ex-principal, suspended cop till Oct 4

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) A Kolkata court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the former principal of RG Kar hospital and a suspended police officer till October 4 in connection with the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run medical facility.

The court also asked the CBI, which is investigating the case, to interrogate Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, the suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, in jail.

The central probe agency, during Monday's hearing, had prayed for a three-day CBI custody.

The court, however, asked the CBI officers to interrogate the duo in jail, and sent them to judicial custody till October 4.

It asked the federal agency to approach the court again in case the accused "did not cooperate" in the interrogation.

The CBI had earlier this month arrested Mondal and added charges of evidence tampering against Ghosh, who was in judicial custody after being arrested on September 2 in connection with alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital.

Mondal also faces accusations of tampering with evidence, delaying registration of FIR and other related offences. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is located in the jurisdiction of the Tala police station in north Kolkata.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. PTI SCH RBT