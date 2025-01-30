RG Kar case: Deceased doctor's parents meet Bengal guv, to write to President seeking justice

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Parents of the deceased RG Kar hospital doctor on Thursday said they would write to President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice in the case.

Their decision to write to the President came after a meeting with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening.

"We will send an email to President Droupadi Murmu detailing the matter. If she grants us an appointment, we will definitely meet her to seek justice," the deceased doctor's mother said after the meeting.

Regarding their discussion with Governor Bose, she added, "We had several questions, and he listened to us. He assured us he would speak to the President and encouraged us to write to her. We have given him a letter regarding the CBI probe and he has assured us to look into the matter." The victim's father said Bose shared his email address and asked them to send relevant documents regarding the case.

"I am hopeful that we will get justice," he said, adding that they had also given Bose a letter detailing their grievances about the CBI probe.

Earlier in the day, BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar met the parents and assured them of forwarding their grievances against the CBI to "appropriate authorities".

Majumdar, also a Union minister, met the grieving parents at their residence in Sodepur on the outskirts of Kolkata.

The parents had also given a similar letter, regarding their grievances about the CBI's investigation into the case, to Majumdar.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Majumdar said, "The parents are under constant attack from TMC leaders who made demeaning statements as they raised questions against the state administration and continued their fight for justice. I have assured them to carry on their struggle without fearing anyone." "They have particularly raised concerns about one CBI officer, alleging inadequate efforts in the probe," Majumdar said.

The victim's father said the family discussed with Majumdar how to take forward their fight for justice.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage.

The investigation into the case was handed to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

A civic volunteer, named Sanjay Roy, was convicted by a court in the case, and sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

However, the parents of the doctor claimed that the investigation was done half-heartedly and other culprits involved in the crime were shielded.