RG Kar case: Junior doctors hold torch rally to CBI office in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors along with common people on Wednesday evening organised a torch rally in Kolkata, demanding justice for the medic who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9.

Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum and several civil society organisations took out the procession from the West Bengal Medical Council's office in Salt Lake's Sector 3 to the CBI's office at the CGO Complex in Sector 1.

Shouting slogans like 'We want justice', the participants demanded that the CBI complete its investigation into the rape-murder case quickly.

"It's almost three months since the incident happened. The CBI is still investigating the matter. We want them to quicken their probe," one of the agitating doctors said.

At the rally, one of the doctors held a clock in his hand as a symbol to demonstrate that time is passing since the crime took place at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, while others held torches and posters demanding that the ongoing probe by CBI be completed at the earliest.

The agitating doctors at the end of their rally announced their decision to switch off lights and light diyas on the night of Kali Puja on Thursday to unite brothers and sisters.

They also decided to have a rangoli, themed on 'Justice for RG Kar', and to observe silence for two minutes to bring all protesting people together. "We will also have Abhaya Sky Lanterns', an attempt to reach her amid our protest," Debasish Halder, one of the junior doctors, said.

On August 9, the body of a woman medic was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital following which the junior doctors went on a 'cease work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim and strong security measures in the state-run medical establishments.

Junior medics on October 5 night started fast-unto-death following the West Bengal government missing a 24-hour deadline set by them to fulfil their demands.

They withdrew their hunger strike on October 24, hours after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI SCH NN BDC