RG Kar case: Junior doctors' indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata intensifies

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) The 'fast-unto-death' by junior doctors demanding justice for the murdered woman medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace safety intensified on Sunday as more healthcare professionals joined the protest.

On the second day of the indefinite hunger strike, Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor from RG Kar hospital, joined six other fasting senior medics in the city's Esplanade area.

"Tonight, we have Aniket Mahato joining our colleagues in the hunger strike. This will definitely boost the morale of the others," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating doctors, said.

"We, from the Joint Platform of Doctors, declare that we will be left with no other choice but to join the indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with our juniors," said Dr. Punyabrata Gun, one of the forum's convenors, highlighting the growing resolve among the medical community.

Apart from Mahato, the six other doctors taking part in the indefinite fast are Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, and Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay from SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from KPC Medical College.

As tensions escalated, the junior doctors alleged that Kolkata Police was preventing them from installing bio-toilets at their protest site, which they deemed "unfortunate." To maintain transparency during their strike, they have also set up CCTV cameras at the dais.

The junior medics started their indefinite hunger strike on Saturday night after the state government missed the 24-hour deadline of fulfilling their demands. Since then, a significant number of supporters, including celebrities, have gathered at the protest site.

In addition to justice for the murdered woman medic, the protesters outlined nine other demands, including the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, accountability for alleged administrative failures, and the establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals. They also called for increased police protection in healthcare settings and the swift filling of vacant positions for medical staff.

Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services.

The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week and launched the 'fast-unto-death' agitation on Saturday after the state government failed to fulfill their demands. PTI SCH MNB