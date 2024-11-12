RG Kar case: WB Guv seeks report from CM on prime accused's claim about ex-Kolkata CP's involvement

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday sought an immediate reply from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar rape-murder prime accused Sanjay Roy's claim that he had been framed and that former Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goel and other senior officers were behind the conspiracy, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.

Bose also urged the state government to look into the matter and inform him the factual position and its stand on the allegations "at the earliest", they said.

"The governor sought an immediate report from CM Mamata Banerjee on the prime accused in the RG Kar case alleging that he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goel," a top source said.

Roy had on Monday claimed outside the court that he was innocent and alleged that Goel and another senior police officer of Kolkata Police have conspired to frame him in the RG Kar case.

Roy, who was produced in a city court on Monday afternoon where the trial began, also alleged that the state government has been backing the senior police officers.

"There are senior officers who are involved in this. The government is backing them. I have done nothing. They (police officers) have been threatening me. I am giving you the names. They are Vineet Goel and DC Special... They have conspired to frame me into this. Why are they not telling everything? Ask them," Roy had said.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after an on-duty woman doctor's body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar hospital.

Later, the CBI took up the probe of case following a Calcutta High Court order. The incident sparked a nationwide outrage. PTI SCH ACD