RG Kar: CBI questions close aides of arrested ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) CBI officers on Saturday questioned two doctors allegedly close to the arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman medic at the facility, an agency official said.

The doctors — Birupaksha Biswas and Avik Dey — are being interrogated at the CBI's CGO Complex office in Salt Lake.

"The questioning began early today, with each doctor being interviewed separately regarding the RG Kar hospital case. Both were questioned about their presence at the hospital on August 9, despite having no official engagement, among other enquiries," the officer told PTI.

The two doctors are reportedly part of the so-called 'North Bengal lobby,' a term used by medics in West Bengal to describe a group of doctors and officials at state-run medical establishments who allegedly threaten students, leak question papers and engage in other illegal activities.

Biswas was recently transferred from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital to a remote facility in Kakdwip.

Additionally, an FIR has been filed against Biswas and two other doctors — Avik Dey and Ranjit Saha — at Bowbazar police station for allegedly threatening students at various medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

They have been charged under Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which pertains to assault through gestures or preparations that instill fear of criminal force.