RG Kar corruption case: Hearing for framing of charges likely to start on Wednesday

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Hearing for framing of charges against the accused persons in a corruption case related to alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh is likely to commence on Wednesday before a special court at Alipore here.

The CBI, which was handed over the investigation in the case by the Calcutta High Court, last week produced all documents related to it before the special court.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the special court judge said that hearing for framing of charges against the accused persons in the case will commence on Wednesday.

Framing of charges in criminal proceedings is a stage where a court formally accuses a person of committing a particular offence based on prima facie evidence and allegations presented by the prosecution.

Ghosh was the principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when a medic was raped and murdered inside its seminar room on August 9 last year, triggering outrage across the country.

The high court had on January 28 directed the special court, before which the matter is being heard, to make all endeavour for framing of charges within one week from the next date of hearing before it.

The high court directed the special court to take into account the list of the witnesses and accordingly fix the schedule so that the trial of the case can be expedited and taken to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged financial irregularities at the medical college and hospital during the tenure of Ghosh as its principal on an order of the high court, submitted the charge-sheet in the case on November 29 last year.

The high court had ordered the CBI probe on a petition by former deputy superintendent of the state-run facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who prayed for a probe by a central agency into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college and hospital during the tenure of Ghosh as its principal.

Around three weeks after the medic's body was found, the CBI on September 2 last year arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the medical establishment. PTI AMR ACD