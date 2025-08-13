RG Kar crime anniversary: One held for 'assaulting' police constable during protest

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Sleuths of the Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested a person from here for allegedly being involved in assaulting the guard of an IPS officer during 'Nabanna Abhiyan', a march to the West Bengal secretariat, last week, an officer said.

The person, identified as Chandan Gupta, a resident of Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district, was arrested from Bow Bazar area in central Kolkata this morning, he said.

"The person has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempting to kill constable Prasanta Poddar, who is a guard of DC SSD Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta. He is being questioned," the officer said.

Chaos and violent agitation dominated the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah on August 9, a day that marked the completion of one year of the rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"The search for other accused is underway," he said.

Seven FIRs were filed against several individuals, including BJP MLAs Ashok Dinda, Agnimitra Paul and other leaders, for allegedly obstructing security personnel from performing their duties, assaulting them and causing damage to public properties during the march to the West Bengal secretariat on August 9.

Incidentally, the father of the deceased doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital filed an FIR, accusing the police of torturing his wife during the protest. PTI SCH BDC