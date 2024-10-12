RG Kar doctor's death: Protestors march to CBI office demanding speedy justice

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) Hundreds of protestors, comprising doctors, lawyers and members of civil society on Saturday led a march to the CBI office in the CGO complex in Salt Lake demanding fair and speedy justice for the gruesome murder and rape of a woman doctor of the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Originating from the Karunamoyee area in Salt Lake, the protestors marched towards the CGO complex located a few kilometres away shouting slogans like "We want justice".

They also expressed 'awe' at the CBI as the charge sheet of the central investigating body practically affirming the findings of the Kolkata Police probe which nailed one Sanjoy Roy as the sole culprit, now under custody.

"We are surprised how the CBI can endorse the probe of the Kolkata Police in its charge sheet submitted a few days back. This to our mind lacks transparency and those others behind this cruelty should be exposed", one of the protestors said.

The police had put up barricades on the roads approaching the CBI office in the CGO complex.

However, five representatives of the protestors were allowed to go inside the CBI office to submit a memorandum of demands.

The CBI is probing the rape and murder of the doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. PTI dc RG