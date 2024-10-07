RG Kar financial misconduct: Court extends CBI custody of accused

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) A Kolkata court on Monday extended the CBI custody of former House Staff of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Ashish Pandey for 11 days, an official said.

During the hearing, the central agency submitted that Pandey had paid the former principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh, also arrested in the case, to get the 'House Staff' post.

The CBI arrested Pandey, who is Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit president at the RG Kar hospital, on October 3 in connection with the corruption case against Ghosh.

Pandey used to decide who would be given which post in the Hospital in exchange for money, the CBI claimed in the court.

The central agency has described Pandey as one of Ghosh's trusted aides who had been threatening students and accepting bribes to arrange for assignments.

Pandey, arrested for financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital, has been allegedly running a "sex racket" at the RG Kar hospital. PTI SCH NN