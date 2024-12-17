RG Kar hospital case: Medics move Cal HC for permission to hold demonstration

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking permission to hold a demonstration at a key crossing in the central part of the metropolis, demanding that the CBI submit a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

Advertisment

The application was accepted and the matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday, officials said.

The Kolkata Police had on Monday denied permission to the JPD, a joint platform of five organisations of doctors, to hold a sit-in at Doreena Crossing in the heart of Kolkata, citing possible traffic jam in the wake of an expected large gathering of people during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A court in Kolkata's Sealdah had recently granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the case.

Advertisment

The CBI, which was handed the investigation into the case by the Calcutta High Court, failed to file a chargesheet against the accused within the mandatory 90-day period, leading to their release on bail.

An on-duty medic was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital in August, triggering a national outcry and massive protests. PTI SCH RBT