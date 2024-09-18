RG Kar hospital financial irregularities: ED seizes documents from TMC MLA's residence, nursing home

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has seized several documents during the nearly 20-hour-long search operation at the residences and nursing home of TMC MLA Sudipto Roy in connection with its probe into financial irregularities at the RG Kar hospital, an officer said.

Sleuths of the central probe agency, who started the operation at Roy's residences in Sithi and the adjoining nursing home early on Tuesday, left at around 2 am on Wednesday with a “boxful of documents”, he said.

"Some important case-related documents have been seized. We are trying to find out whether the doctor had carried out any financial transaction or other dealings with the hospital," he told PTI.

Besides Roy’s residences and his nursing home, the ED also conducted raids at the house of a medicine dealer and four other places.

As a part of its investigation of the case, the CBI had arrested former principal of the state-run hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and three of his accomplices.

The financial irregularities surfaced following the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at the hospital. PTI SCH RBT