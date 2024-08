Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday paid a visit to the residence of the woman doctor who was raped-murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

Bose, who returned from Cuttack, went to the doctor's residence and spoke to her parents.

Bose had spoken to the doctor's parents over the phone twice on Tuesday and assured them of justice. PTI SCH MNB