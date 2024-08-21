RG Kar hospital tragedy: Junior doctors take out protest rally

Kolkata: Junior doctors from various medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal on Wednesday staged a rally here to protest the rape-murder of a woman postgraduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and demanded increased security in their workplaces.

The rally, which was also attended by several senior doctors, was organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front under the banner of ‘We Want Justice.’

The rally covered around 4km, starting from the CGO Complex, which houses the CBI office, and ending at the Swasthya Bhavan, the state government's health department headquarters in Salt Lake.

The protesters also demanded the presence of the newly appointed principal at the hospital, alleging that she had not been present at her office.

Additionally, the doctors called for a swift probe by the CBI, which has taken over the case from Kolkata Police as directed by the Calcutta High Court. PTI AMR MNB