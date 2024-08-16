RG Kar imbroglio: BJP women's cell candlelight rally stopped by police

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) A candlelight rally organised by the BJP women's cell demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor was stopped by the police at its originating point on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also observed a silent candlelight vigil in front of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) here protesting against the gruesome incident in the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The women's cell candlelight rally from Exide crossing to Hazra crossing in south Kolkata was stopped by the police before it could leave the originating point.

Led by former Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, the BJP's women workers, lit candles and shouted slogans demanding the resignation of the chief minister.

The BJP held several demonstrations on the same issue throughout the day.

They also protested against the vandalism and violence in R G Kar Hospital in the early hours of August 15. PTI AMR SBN SBN